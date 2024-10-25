Data Doctors: How to pause the problematic Windows update

Data Doctors' Ken Colburn gives tips on how to prevent the automatic installation of updates on your Windows 10 or 11.

Q: I’m seeing all kinds of problems online with the latest Windows update and worried that it will be installed automatically. What should I be doing?

A: Software updates, especially when it comes to operating systems, are critically important to get installed. But on occasion, they can become problematic and confusing.

If you are a Windows 10 or 11 user, we are experiencing one of those occasions as of this writing.

The most current update for Windows 11 (24H2) is being rolled out in phases so it’s not necessarily available to everyone just yet, but we are seeing some real problems for some users that have installed it.

Symptoms such as the infamous “Blue Screen Of Death” and unexplained halts to processing seem to be some of the more common problems, generally caused by lots of driver comparability issues.

How to prevent the update

One of the changes Microsoft made to the current generation of operating systems was the automatic installation of updates.

While it’s a pragmatic approach to helping users stay current, when an update is released with problems, the results can be unfortunate for some users.

In this case, turning off this automatic update for the time being is advisable for most users while Microsoft sorts things out.

To do this, type “check for updates” in the Windows search box at the bottom of your screen to access the “Updates” menu. The first option will be “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” which should be turned off for the time being.

This will pause the updates for a short period, which will give you the ability to get help to determine your best course of action.

What to do next

The answer to “Then what?” varies widely depending upon the computer you’re using and, unfortunately, is a moving target at the moment.

There are serious security issues that this update addresses, so much so, that the U.S. government has mandated that all federal employees “apply mitigations per vendor instructions or discontinue use of the device if it’s unavailable.”

What this means for the average user is that when it’s safe to do so, the update should be installed to protect against a very real threat.

If your computer is still running an older version of Windows (XP, 7, 8.1), there is no patch for this vulnerability as support has ended. So if it’s connected to the internet, it should be disconnected until you figure out a way to protect yourself.

Windows 10 users will start facing this same “end of life” issue in roughly one year (Oct. 14, 2025). So upgrading to Windows 11 sooner rather than later is advisable to avoid becoming a huge target in the future.

The tricky part of this problem is knowing when it’s safe to update, which requires someone who is monitoring the situation closely. If you have a relationship with a tech support person, getting them involved in the evaluation of your situation is highly recommended.

Until things are updated, be very wary of any downloaded files or links as they can be spoofed with a very dangerous attack payload.

What to do if it’s already installed

Not everyone who installs the update will have problems. But if you are experiencing strange issues, then getting it rolled back while it’s still possible is very time-sensitive, so don’t put off getting it evaluated.

If you aren’t experiencing any issues, congratulations — you’ve avoided one of the more tumultuous Windows updates in a while.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or Twitter.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.