Every millisecond counts: What you need to know about Wi-Fi 7

Data Doctors' Ken Colburn explains why you might want to look into Wi-Fi 7 for your devices.

Q: What’s Wi-Fi 7 and do I need it?

A: Wi-Fi technology has been evolving over the years with most users not realizing the significant differences. Wi-Fi 6 started rolling out in 2019 and was systematically adopted by device manufacturers as new products were released, and the same will happen with Wi-Fi 7.

The next generation of smartphones from Apple, Google and Samsung will support it, as will new laptops, tablets, and other smartphones in the coming months.

What exactly is Wi-Fi 7?

Wi-Fi 7 builds on the foundation of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E which is what you’re most likely using today. It’s designed to deliver higher speeds, lower latency and better efficiency when it comes to handling multiple devices. While Wi-Fi 6 introduced features like Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) to manage heavy traffic from multiple devices, Wi-Fi 7 takes it to the next level.

Wi-Fi 7 key improvements:

Much faster speeds: Theoretical maximum speeds can reach up to 46 Gbps (one billion bits per second), far beyond what Wi-Fi 6 or even most wired connections can offer. This is due to the wider channel bandwidth (320 MHz compared to Wi-Fi 6’s 160 MHz), which is like doubling the number of lanes on a freeway.

Multi-link operation (MLO): It can connect to multiple frequency bands simultaneously (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz), improving reliability and reducing latency. This can be especially helpful for mobile devices as new physical obstructions impact the connection as you move around a large home or warehouse.

Lower latency: It will be particularly appealing for real-time applications like gaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and 4K/8K video streaming.

Improved congestion management: It is designed to handle even more connected devices, with less interference and congestion.

These improvements make Wi-Fi 7 ideal for users with high-demand performance needs — think gamers, professionals using high-bandwidth applications or households with dozens of smart devices.

Do you need Wi-Fi 7?

Here’s the big question: Do you really need to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7?

The answer depends largely on how you use the internet and what kind of performance you expect from your wireless network.

If you’re someone who primarily uses the internet for basic tasks — like browsing the web, checking email, or streaming HD videos — Wi-Fi 6, or even Wi-Fi 5, still meets your needs. Most home networks aren’t bottlenecked by Wi-Fi speeds as much as they are by the speed of their internet connection.

For example, if your internet connection is less than 200 Mbps, upgrading to Wi-Fi 7 won’t give you a noticeable improvement unless you also upgrade the speed coming into your home or business.

On the other hand, if you’re into online gaming, video conferencing or work in a field that demands high-performance connectivity — such as graphic design, video editing or cloud-based computing — Wi-Fi 7 might be worth the investment. Its lower latency and faster speeds will make a tangible difference, especially if every millisecond counts.

Future proofing

If you’re planning to upgrade your network equipment soon, it makes sense to consider investing in a Wi-Fi 7-capable router now. More devices will start supporting the new standard, and if you have — or plan on — installing a large number of smart home devices, Wi-Fi 7’s ability to handle dozens of connected gadgets simultaneously will become a real advantage.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or X.

