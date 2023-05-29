A new app hopes to spot counterfeit products with a single photo using AI

The app, which will be available directly for businesses from the developer, can use artificial intelligence to tell if something is counterfeit using just a photo.

Is that antique watch you have on real or fake? A new app says it will be able to suss out counterfeit products.

The app, which will be available directly for businesses from the developer, reportedly uses artificial intelligence to tell if something is counterfeit using just a photo, the developer says.

Developer Alitheon writes on its website that FeaturePrint can use AI to determine if anything from a car brake pad, a circuit board, collectable baseball card to precious metal is real.

Rather than scanning bar codes or RFID, the app will analyze and scan minute details unique to products, and turn them into what they call a “digital finger print.”

The company said it also has the ability to detect fake passports, drivers licenses and security badges.

The app is not available on the Apple App Store, but can be purchased directly from the Alitheon website. No pricing information is readily available.

The London Bullion Market Association, which ensures standards across the precious metal industry, began using the software earlier this year.

