Live Radio
Home » Tech News » Ford seeks patent for…

Ford seeks patent for car that could repossess itself for missed payments

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

March 3, 2023, 1:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A lot of drivers love the idea of buying the latest vehicle for its cutting-edge technology — Ford has filed for a patent for a vehicle computer system that would allow the vehicle to be repossessed remotely, if the owner misses too many payments.

Ford applied for the patent in 2021, which was published last week by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Under the plan, if a car owner misses payments, a repossession computer installed on any future vehicle would be capable of disabling the functionality of one or more components of the vehicle.

Miss a few payments, the car’s air conditioning might not work. After a few more missed payments, the car radio or GPS system might be disabled.

An “incessant and unpleasant sound” may turn on and stay on “every time the owner is present in the vehicle,” according to the patent.

If the owner doesn’t respond to numerous requests and make payment, the future autonomous Ford could, without the owner’s knowledge, drive itself from the owner’s driveway to a repossession agency, or onto a street, to make it easier for a tow truck to tow it away.

If the computer of the lending institution and the repossession system computer compare the market price of the vehicle to the cost of repossessing it, the car could drive itself to a junkyard.

Despite the patent, Ford hasn’t publicized that it has plans to build or install the system. The patent was first reported by The Drive website.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up