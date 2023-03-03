Ford seeks patent for car that could repossess itself for missed payments

Ford has filed for a patent for a vehicle computer system that would allow the vehicle to be repossessed remotely, if the owner misses too many payments.

Ford applied for the patent in 2021, which was published last week by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Under the plan, if a car owner misses payments, a repossession computer installed on any future vehicle would be capable of disabling the functionality of one or more components of the vehicle.

Miss a few payments, the car’s air conditioning might not work. After a few more missed payments, the car radio or GPS system might be disabled.

An “incessant and unpleasant sound” may turn on and stay on “every time the owner is present in the vehicle,” according to the patent.

If the owner doesn’t respond to numerous requests and make payment, the future autonomous Ford could, without the owner’s knowledge, drive itself from the owner’s driveway to a repossession agency, or onto a street, to make it easier for a tow truck to tow it away.

If the computer of the lending institution and the repossession system computer compare the market price of the vehicle to the cost of repossessing it, the car could drive itself to a junkyard.

Despite the patent, Ford hasn’t publicized that it has plans to build or install the system. The patent was first reported by The Drive website.