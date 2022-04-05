RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy to talk to UN | Shock of war on economies | Harvard students helping refugees find housing | Photos
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

April 5, 2022, 10:47 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. Sing 2

3. Moonfall

4. The Contractor

5. Marry Me (2022)

6. King Richard

7. Death on the Nile (2022)

8. Jackass Forever

9. Licorice Pizza

10. Belfast

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Belfast

2. The 355

3. Night Raiders

4. You Are Not My Mother

5. Gold

6. What We Do In the Shadows

7. Sidekicks

8. So Cold the River

9. The Desperate Hour

10. Blacklight

