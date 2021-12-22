CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Amazon Web Services suffers outages after problem at data center

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

December 22, 2021, 11:12 AM

Websites that use Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s cloud-service network, had outages Wednesday, including WTOP.com.

DownDetector, a clearinghouse for user outage reports, showed a huge spike in outages starting at 6:59 a.m.

“Connectivity and power to other data centers within the affected Availability Zone, or other Availability Zones within the US-EAST-1 Region are not affected by this issue,” Amazon said. “We continue to work to address the issue and restore power within the affected data center.”

A heat map of the problems showed the worst in the D.C. area. New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago and other major U.S. cities also reported problems.

AWS reported the problems had been resolved just after 9 a.m., but that sites would come back slowly.

The outage comes two weeks after AWS had another major outage that affected Amazon Prime, Netflix and Ring.

