9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC-area firefighters reflect | Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health | How air travel changed
Home » Tech News » The top iPhone and…

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

September 7, 2021, 11:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. True Skate, True Axis

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Google Maps, Google LLC

7. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Minecraft, Mojang

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’21, Roto Sports, Inc.

8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Destiny Run, Voodoo

2. Make ’Em, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Disney+, Disney

6. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

7. Pancake Run, Voodoo

8. Google Chrome, Google LLC

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Hulu: Stream movies & TV shows, Hulu, LLC

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Tech News

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

Research shows NIST, ISO supply chain standards have up to 89% overlap of risk controls

Insider threat initiative highlights 'workplace culture' on program's 10-year anniversary

You can add Afghanistan to the list of things pushing Congress towards a continuing resolution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up