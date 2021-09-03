Coronavirus News: How parents can prepare for COVID in schools | Child cases up 240% since July | FDA experts oppose booster plan | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Tech News » 3 men charged in…

3 men charged in US in United Arab Emirates hacking scheme

The Associated Press

September 14, 2021, 4:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three former U.S. intelligence and military operatives have agreed to pay nearly $1.7 million to resolve criminal charges that they provided sophisticated hacking technology to the United Arab Emirates.

A charging document in federal court in Washington accuses the defendants — Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and Daniel Gericke — of helping develop “advanced covert hacking systems for U.A.E. government agencies.” It says they used stolen credentials to access personal and private information from computers, including from companies in the United States.

The Justice Department described the case as the first of its kind.

“Hackers-for-hire and those who otherwise support such activities in violation of U.S. law should fully expect to be prosecuted for their criminal conduct,” said Mark Lesko, acting assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s national security division.

No lawyers were listed for the men.

Baier is identified in a 2019 Reuters news story as previously having worked in an elite hacking unit of the National Security Agency.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

"";

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | Tech News

FDIC, State finding novel approaches to bring new technology to users

Pentagon official says CMMC changes will be finalized ‘very soon’

Federal appeals court casts doubts on lawsuit challenging higher USPS rates

Federal retirement claims processing not getting any faster

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up