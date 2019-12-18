Verizon customers reported outages

Verizon customers say they're having issues making outgoing calls. They're receiving a message that says "circuits are busy."

Verizon customers had problems making outgoing calls Wednesday morning.

They received messages that read, “Circuits are busy.”

Customers affected were in the Northeast, as well as the Midwest and parts of the West Coast.

The website, Downdector, showed thousands of users reporting problems and listed Rockville, Maryland, as an area affected.

According to tweets from Frederick police, Verizon Wireless subscribers were unable to connect to certain landline numbers, including the nonemergency number for the police. Service to 911 was unaffected.

Verizon has advised that this is a nationwide outage and there is no estimated ETA for a fix. Thank you! (2/2) — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) December 18, 2019

In an emailed statement Wednesday afternoon, a Verizon spokesperson said the issue was resolved around 5 a.m.

“Overnight, some wireless customers experienced a dialing error recording when placing calls from their wireless phone to a long-distance landline number. Wireless-to-wireless calls, local calls and calls to 911 were not affected,” Verizon spokesperson David Weissmann said.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.

