The apocalypse already came to D.C. in Tom Clancy’s hit “The Division 2” — but new updates to the game have expanded the scenes of destruction to include the Pentagon and more.

The Pentagon is the latest iconic D.C. site to be explored in the popular game’s newest expansion, Episode 2 and Title Update 6 (TU6). Episode 1 recreated the National Zoo and the game’s version of Camp David, Camp White Oak.

It’s a real blast, with some of the game’s best missions.

From your base of operations at the White House, you’ll hop on a chopper that takes you over the Potomac and drops you off just outside the Defense Department headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

Players will fight at the Pentagon in The Division 2’s Episode 2. (Courtesy Ubisoft) Tom Clancy’s Division 2 has opened the doors to the Pentagon in its latest update. (Courtesy Ubisoft) Players will have to fight the vicious Black Tusk inside the Pentagon. (Courtesy Ubisoft) The Pentagon has seen better days in Division 2. (Courtesy Ubisoft) You’ll be fighting inside the Mexican embassy. (Courtesy Ubisoft) Another site players will fight in is a helicopter crash inside the Mexican embassy. (Courtesy Ubisoft) Division 2 Episode 2 adds a boathouse on the Potomac to battle in. (Courtesy Ubisoft) The Technician is the newest specialization added to The Division 2. (Courtesy Ubisoft) ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Episode 2 — called “Pentagon: The Last Castle” — is broken into three phases, an intro and two main story missions:

“The Pentagon Breach” Introduction Mission

“The Pentagon” Main Mission

“DARPA Research Labs” Main Mission

The first has you battling vicious Black Tusk forces right at the entrance gate on your way to a safehouse below the building in the Pentagon library, which also serves as a payer hub. A cutscene lays out the details of what you’re doing there: stop the Black Tusk from getting their hands on secret DoD technology. Specifically, you’re fighting to make sure the Defense Department’s bioreactor — which can prevent future outbreaks of the Green Poison that thrust the planet into deadly chaos — stays with the good guys.

The main missions that follow are great. They’re well-paced and, of course, action packed. They feel satisfying. One of the reasons they feel better than others is all the gameplay tweaks developer Massive has included in Title Update 6.

Two new Classified Assignments are also included with Episode 2: Marina Supply Route, which takes place in a boathouse on the Potomac River, and Embassy Crash Site, which involves battling inside the Mexican embassy.

The massive Title Update 6 also adds a new specialization to the game: The Technician, who is literally a blast, because his unique weapon is a lock-on missile launcher that can unload six missiles at once.

That class is immediately unlocked for Year 1 Pass holders. Those without the pass will have to unlock the specialization over the course of multiple assignments.

But wait, there’s more!

TU6 also includes a huge list of fixes and improvements based on community feedback.

The biggies are: targeted loot, so you can go to specific areas for a better chance at getting the gear you need; a spruced up user interface and inventory system; PVP (player versus player) and Dark Zone tweaks; changes to crafting and recalibration; loads of new gear items, including a new shotgun; weapon and talent balancing; increased stash space; and the return of Expeditions with the Kenly College Mastery System.

As we said, it’s big.

And to celebrate, publisher Ubisoft is having a sale and a free weekend from Thursday to Sunday across all platforms (PC, Xbox and Playstation).

View the full TU6 and Episode 2 patch notes at the Ubisoft site.

TU6 and Episode 2 are free and available now for all Year 1 Pass owners. For everyone else, Episode 2 goes live Tuesday. The expeditions will remain only available to Year 1 Pass holders.

