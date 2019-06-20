What to know about the 15-inch MacBook Pro battery recall

Apple recently announced a recall of certain 15-inch MacBook Pro units because the battery might overheat and pose a fire safety risk. Here's how to check if yours is affected by the recall — and how to get it fixed.

Q: How can I tell if my MacBook is part of the Apple recall?

Anyone that actually uses their laptop on their lap has experienced the heat that comes from the battery, especially under extended usage. If the battery gets hot enough, it can actually catch fire, which is why millions of batteries have been recalled over the years.

It’s important that anyone who purchased a 15-inch MacBook Pro between September 2015 and February 2017 check to see if their laptop is part of this recall.

Anyone who has purchased a refurbished or used unit at any time after those dates should also be checking their device.

How to check

Start by clicking on the Apple menu in the upper-left hand corner of your screen and then on “About This Mac” from the menu. If the model comes back as “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015)” you need to go to Apple’s recall website and enter your serial number to see if your laptop is part of the recall.

The serial number will be displayed in the “Overview” tab on the “About This Mac,” which you can copy and paste into the recall website.

Replacement procedures

If your MacBook Pro is part of the recall, you’ll need to make an appointment at an Apple retail store or find an Apple authorized service provider in your area. If you aren’t near either, you can contact Apple support to arrange for mail-in service.

Even though they’re only going to replace the battery, anything can happen during the transport or during service, so make sure you have backed up everything you care about before submitting it for service.

You’ll also need to plan to be without the laptop for up to two weeks, according to Apple. So make sure you have an alternative computer to use while it’s gone or pick a time when you won’t need the laptop.

Should you still use it?

Apple is recommending that users stop using the laptop if it’s part of the recall — as do I.

But, if you’re going to continue to use it until you can get it serviced, you need to stay very aware of where you place it during use and how hot it’s getting.

Placing it on a soft surface — like on a pillow, bed, couch, your lap or anything that will act as an insulator — is a really bad idea. Try to keep it on a hard, cool surface, and avoid blocking the vents on the sides and back of the unit.

You should also periodically check how hot the bottom of the laptop is getting. If it’s uncomfortable to your hand, you should shut down the laptop and disconnect it from the charger until it cools off.

If you want to try decreasing the chances of it overheating, you can purchase any number of laptop cooling pads for $20–$30 from just about any electronics retailer or online store, but it doesn’t negate the need to get your battery replaced as soon as possible.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services.

