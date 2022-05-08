Fueled by abortion opinion leak, protesters descend on Supreme Court on Mother’s Day

Hundreds of activists marched to the Supreme Court on Sunday morning for protests surrounding the issue of abortion.

Hundreds of activists spent their Mother’s Day outside the Supreme Court, some protesting for and some against a recently leaked draft opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade, the case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Abortion rights activists argued this decision wouldn’t actually reduce the number of abortions — it would only make them more dangerous and less accessible.

“Women aren’t going to stop having abortions. It’s going to become unsafe, unsanitary. They’re going to kill themselves,” said one protester named Lola.

But others showed up to share why they believe abortion is wrong.

“Most people would agree that unjustly killing someone should be illegal. And we’re just extending that to the unborn,” said an attendee who is in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade.

The court has confirmed the draft’s authenticity, but has cautioned that the document “does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

Still, the leak sent shock waves through the country and has set off protests from pro-abortion activists nationwide.

“I was devastated, I was absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” Maria Evans, who came from Florida to protest at the Supreme Court on Sunday.

“I was adopted from Peru, in a country where it was illegal to have an abortion … and I was brought up in a country where that was guaranteed and now they’re taking it away from me? That’s absolutely ridiculous,” she continued

A decision in the case had been expected before the court begins its summer recess in late June or early July, so it could be more than a month before the court actually issues a final opinion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.