RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Home » Supreme Court News » Fueled by abortion opinion…

Fueled by abortion opinion leak, protesters descend on Supreme Court on Mother’s Day

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

May 8, 2022, 3:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hundreds of activists spent their Mother’s Day outside the Supreme Court, some protesting for and some against a recently leaked draft opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade, the case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Abortion rights activists argued this decision wouldn’t actually reduce the number of abortions — it would only make them more dangerous and less accessible.

“Women aren’t going to stop having abortions. It’s going to become unsafe, unsanitary. They’re going to kill themselves,” said one protester named Lola.

But others showed up to share why they believe abortion is wrong.

“Most people would agree that unjustly killing someone should be illegal. And we’re just extending that to the unborn,” said an attendee who is in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade.

The court has confirmed the draft’s authenticity, but has cautioned that the document “does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

Still, the leak sent shock waves through the country and has set off protests from pro-abortion activists nationwide.

“I was devastated, I was absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” Maria Evans, who came from Florida to protest at the Supreme Court on Sunday.

“I was adopted from Peru, in a country where it was illegal to have an abortion … and I was brought up in a country where that was guaranteed and now they’re taking it away from me? That’s absolutely ridiculous,” she continued

A decision in the case had been expected before the court begins its summer recess in late June or early July, so it could be more than a month before the court actually issues a final opinion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

National Capital Planning Commission's equity plan calls for stronger project site considerations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up