Person sets themselves on fire in front of the Supreme Court

CBS News

April 22, 2022, 10:15 PM

A person set themselves on fire in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Friday night, the court confirmed to CBS News in a statement. The court said there were no other injuries, and there does not appear to be a public safety concern.

The court said the incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m., when a person went on to the plaza in front of the court building and set themselves on fire. The court did not offer any specifics on the person or what their motivation may have been.

Supreme Court Police, U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the incident, the court said, and a medical helicopter airlifted the person to a local hospital. The court did not provide any information about their current condition.

“The area remains closed for further investigation, but this is not a public safety issue,” the court said.

The incident comes amid a chaotic day in Washington D.C., where earlier Friday, multiple people were shot on a busy street in Northwest. A person police believe was the suspect in a shooting that injured four people was found dead Friday evening.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.

Jan Crawford contributed reporting. 

