Supreme Court discrimination ruling to have ‘huge effects on broader issues,’ DC-area advocate says

The Supreme Court decision that ruled the existing Civil Rights Act protects gay and transgender workers from discrimination based on sex or gender identity is resonating well with D.C.-area pro-LGBTQ groups.

The Supreme Court decision that ruled the existing Civil Rights Act protects gay and transgender workers from discrimination based on sex or gender identity is resonating well with D.C.-area pro-LGBTQ groups that want to take it a step further.

“Very very happy,” said Mark Eckstein, Maryland advocacy chair with Metro DC PFLAG. “I think it’s a truly landmark decision and thrilled that it went the way it did.”

Eckstein believes it will have significant effects on more wide-ranging issues.

“This ruling could be an impetus for broader protections by Congress for the Equality Act, which just has not been favorable to the country at large and has not been able to pass on the federal level.”

The Equality Act, which was proposed in the House of Representatives, would amend the current Civil Rights Act to include more protections for the LGBTQ community in other areas of public life, such as education and housing.

But Eckstein still sees the universal significance in the current ruling.

“I think workers will feel more free and empowered to come to work as their authentic self,” said Eckstein.