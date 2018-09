Watch a livestream of the second day of hearings for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is set to face questioning by senators on the second day of his confirmation hearings.

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings kicked off on Tuesday with some contentious conversation during opening statements, and multiple outbursts in the audience. Republicans aim to have Kavanaugh confirmed possibly in time for the new term.

Watch a livestream of Wednesday’s hearing below.

