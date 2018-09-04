WATCH: Kavanaugh confirmation hearings begin

202
By Ginger Whitaker September 4, 2018 9:26 am 09/04/2018 09:26am
In this Aug. 7, 2018, photo. President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, officiates at the swearing-in of Judge Britt Grant to take a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta at the U.S. District Courthouse in Washington. America is about to get its first extended look at Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON – Tuesday was the first day of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The confirmation hearings got underway at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and are expected to last three to four days. Following opening statements by senators, questioning is set to begin on Wednesday.

The livestream of the Tuesday hearing has ended, but you can watch it in full below.

500