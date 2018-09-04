WATCH: Kavanaugh confirmation hearings begin

Watch a livestream of the first day of confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

WASHINGTON – Tuesday was the first day of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The confirmation hearings got underway at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and are expected to last three to four days. Following opening statements by senators, questioning is set to begin on Wednesday.

The livestream of the Tuesday hearing has ended, but you can watch it in full below.

