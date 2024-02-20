Search for lost goat’s owner in Northern Virginia could end in courtroom

There's still no word on who owns the errant goat found roaming the streets of Northern Virginia, but many have offered to help care for the animal nicknamed "Vincent van Goat."

“We were amazed at the number of residents that offered to help with the care of Vincent van Goat,” the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The animal is currently in the care of a foster family, but the sheriff’s office said if an owner is not located, there will be a court hearing to obtain possession.

The caprine creature was found “wandering the streets” of Seven Lakes in Stafford County by a sheriff’s office deputy Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the goat’s owner because “our shelter does not have the resources for long term goat care, so we would appreciate any information on an owner!”

