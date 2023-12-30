Live Radio
Westmoreland man sought in Stafford homicide

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

December 30, 2023, 5:44 PM

Deputies in Stafford County, Virginia, are looking for a Westmoreland County man in connection with an early Saturday morning shooting.

According to authorities, a 33-year-old man from King George was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds shortly after midnight in the 100 block of Deacon Road. He died later at the hospital.

Deputies later identified Darren Jamal Newman, 29, of Westmoreland County, Virginia, as the suspect.

Newman is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies said Newman should be considered armed and dangerous.

The dark colored sedan involved in the homicide has been located, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on Newman’s location is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400 or 911.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story cited Westmoreland, Pennsylvania.

