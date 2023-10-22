Picturing the Past: Stafford public schools create murals to highlight local history

Since Stafford County Public Schools began the historical mural program three years ago, 13 schools have been awarded $4,000 grants for students to paint murals on school walls,

Brenda Edwards loved the idea of telling lesser-known, but still important, stories about Stafford County history.

In particular, she wanted to let people know there was more to Stafford’s history than being George Washington’s boyhood home.

“All we hear about is Ferry Farm,” Edwards said.

A three-way partnership among the Stafford Museum and Cultural Center, Stafford County Public Schools and the Stafford Education Foundation allowed Edwards to highlight those stories at Rodney Thompson Middle School.

After receiving a grant through the education foundation, Edwards, Rodney Thompson’s art teacher at the time, spent a week and a half during the summer of 2021 painting a 17-by-7-foot mural that captures local history. She hoped it would compel students and parents to learn more about their surroundings.

Edwards talked to local historians and did research to make the mural as accurate as possible. The mural is on display in the school’s main hallway so people can see it as soon as they enter.

The result, titled “Unsung Songs of Stafford,” features a number of scenes, including enslaved African American ship captain Robinson Daggs, the desegregation of schools, the Patawomeck Indian tribe and the building of the Interstate 95 bridge over the Rappahannock River.

“Historically speaking, well-to-do people are represented in history,” said Edwards, who is doing a similar project now at Stafford High School, where she is an art and photo teacher. “Sometimes a lot more of the smaller stories need to be told.”

Educating others, especially the students, about their school or county is the impetus behind this project.

In the program’s first year, 11 schools applied for 10 grants, and extra money was provided so all the schools could be accommodated. Overall, 13 county public schools have participated in the program, now in its third year, which awards up to $4,000 grants each to paint similar types of murals.

“What I like about the project is that it empowers kids to investigate and think about school history, their community or Stafford history,” said Eric Powell, the K-12 history and social sciences coordinator for Stafford County Public Schools.

Powell said the project began after students at Anthony Burns Elementary wanted to paint a mural at the school to honor its namesake. Burns was born a slave in Stafford County who escaped to Boston.

Under the Fugitive Slave Act, Burns was ordered to return to Virginia. His story generated headlines, and Boston sympathizers ended up buying Burns’ freedom.