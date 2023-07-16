Two drivers charged with DUI after head-on collision in Stafford Co.

Two drivers, that each had a history of reckless driving, have been charged with driving under the influence after their vehicles collided head-on in Stafford County, Virginia, Thursday night, deputies say.

Deputies in Stafford, Va., say two drivers, both intoxicated, collided head on Thursday night after one of them crossed into the oncoming lane. (Courtesy SCSO)

Both suspects were driving Honda Civics when the crash happened in the 1800 block of Mountain View Road at around 8:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

A silver Honda Civic, which had been driving westbound, crossed the double yellow line when it struck the blue Honda Civic in the oncoming lane, deputies said.

The 18-year-old man in the silver Honda Civic was driving under a suspended license and was in possession of a controlled substance, according to deputies. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving suspended, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.

Meanwhile, deputes said the 59-year-old woman who was driving the blue Honda “had a strong odor” of alcohol. After field sobriety tests were offered, she was arrested for a second offense DUI.

Both drivers were held on bond on Thursday night. No injuries from the accident were reported.

