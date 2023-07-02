$600K worth of illegal fireworks seized by Stafford Co. Fire Marshal

After an inspection, the Fire Marshal's Office said they seized an abundance of illegal fireworks that they estimate are worth over $600,000.

The largest seizure of illegal fireworks in the history of Stafford County’s Fire Marshal’s Office in Virginia was made on Thursday, according to a news release.

The office said it received an anonymous tip about possible illegal fireworks in the White Oak area on Wednesday.

A Stafford County Deputy Fire Marshal was sent to the reported address at the 200 block of McCarty Road. He immediately saw a large amount of illegal fireworks in plain view when he exited his vehicle, according to the release.

The business had an existing fire prevention code permit so that it could be inspected at any time. After an inspection, the Fire Marshal’s Office said it seized an abundance of illegal fireworks that they estimate are worth over $600,000.

The department said the two individuals involved have charges pending while they continue investigating the case.

The Fire Marshal’s Office reminded residents to make sure they are purchasing legal fireworks this Fourth of July and to check out the list of legal fireworks on the department’s website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.