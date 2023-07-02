Live Radio
$600K worth of illegal fireworks seized by Stafford Co. Fire Marshal

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

July 2, 2023, 7:42 AM

The multitude of fireworks seized by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office on Thursday (Courtesy Stafford County Fire and Rescue)

The largest seizure of illegal fireworks in the history of Stafford County’s Fire Marshal’s Office in Virginia was made on Thursday, according to a news release. 

The office said it received an anonymous tip about possible illegal fireworks in the White Oak area on Wednesday.

A Stafford County Deputy Fire Marshal was sent to the reported address at the 200 block of McCarty Road. He immediately saw a large amount of illegal fireworks in plain view when he exited his vehicle, according to the release.

The business had an existing fire prevention code permit so that it could be inspected at any time. After an inspection, the Fire Marshal’s Office said it seized an abundance of illegal fireworks that they estimate are worth over $600,000.

The department said the two individuals involved have charges pending while they continue investigating the case.

The Fire Marshal’s Office reminded residents to make sure they are purchasing legal fireworks this Fourth of July and to check out the list of legal fireworks on the department’s website.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

