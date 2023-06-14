Story to fawn over: Stafford County deputies help reunite baby deer with mother

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office in Virginia reunited a baby deer, alone near a road, with its mother.

Why did the “goat” cross the road?

The answer isn’t one that Stafford County, Virginia, sheriff’s deputies were expecting to find out Wednesday morning.

It all started at the crack of “fawn” before 8 a.m., when Stafford County dispatch got a call about a goat loose along Celebrate Virginia Parkway.

When deputies arrived, things were not as they seemed.

“It’s a complete case of misidentification. It’s actually a fawn that we all decided to name Shawn,” said Stafford County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ryan Wilbur.

Deputies O.J. Martins and D.R. Ludoplh noticed the baby deer appeared to be alone and afraid. Wilbur said it was then that they shifted into gear and quickly helped Shawn the Fawn hoof it out of the road.

“Luckily, as they were attempting to get it to cross the road, another deer showed up,” Wilbur said. “It was its mother, who we named Dawn to fit the theme.”

Wilbur added that the Celebrate Virginia Parkway can be an unsafe place for a baby deer.

That’s why the department’s animal-loving deputy duo were thrilled when mom showed up — as “buck” would have it.

And just like that, Shawn and Dawn were gone.

Wilbur says it’s all in a day’s work for Stafford County’s finest.

“It’s small things like this that make a difference in the community,” Wilbur said. “There’s so much bad news … how could you not post a story worth ‘fawning’ over?”

