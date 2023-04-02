2 Woodbridge teenagers charged in shooting that left 15-year-old injured

Stafford County, Virginia, police have arrested and charged two 17-year-old boys from Woodbridge in a shooting that left one of them and another teenager injured.

In a news release, deputies said the two suspects traveled to Stafford where they got into a fight with a 15-year-old boy. The fight escalated into a shooting, leaving the 15-year-old with a serious gunshot wound to his back and one of the 17-year-old suspects with a bullet wound to his leg.

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, deputies located the injured 15-year-old boy at the Park Ridge Community Pool on Parkway Boulevard. He was flown to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Deputies said the teen was still being treated for his injuries on Friday.

By the time deputies arrived, the two Woodbridge teens had fled the scene and discarded their guns. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office later found three firearms in the woods after searching for around three hours.

Deputies and K-9 found the two 17-year-olds hiding in a shed on Boondocks Lane.

One of the suspects was transported to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound before being turned into the sheriff’s office. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Deputies charged the other 17-year-old with possession of a firearm by a minor and grand larceny of a firearm. The sheriff’s office is holding both at the Rappahannock Juvenile Center with further charges pending.

Because of the shootings, several nearby schools went into lockdown while officers scanned the area for the discarded weapons. H.H. Poole Middle School, Park Ridge Elementary School, the Merit School of Stafford and Porter Library were placed on full lockdown, while North Stafford High School was placed on partial lockdown.

Superintendent Thomas Taylor said one of the teens injured in the shooting is a student at a Stafford County school. Taylor went on to say safety is, first and foremost, the top priority at Stafford County schools.

“I would love to tell you that instruction is our number one priority in Stafford Schools – it’s not,” Taylor said in the letter on Thursday. “Safety remains paramount in Stafford Schools. The safety of our students, staff, and visitors is essential. Our collective safety relies on all of us to be mindful and caring.”

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone in the area who might have video or any information of what happened to contact Detective N.D. Ridings at 540-658-4400.

