Stafford Co. sisters arrested following car chase, off-road crash

Two women from Stafford County, Virginia, were charged Friday for leading police on a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash and a brief foot chase, according to authorities.

Two women from Stafford County, Virginia, were charged Friday for leading police on a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash and a brief foot chase, according to authorities.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said that Kelzy Young, 19, and sister Sharlynia Young, 21, were both arrested when they attempted to flee the crash site on foot.

Kelzy Young was hit with multiple charges specifically related to the chase — including hit-and-run, eluding and reckless driving — as well as possession of a controlled substance, identity theft, false identification to law enforcement, obstruction, no driver’s license, fail to yield and expired inspection.

Sharlynia Young was charged with obstruction and possession of a controlled substance.

The events were set in motion around 3:20 p.m. Friday when authorities said that a deputy pulled over driver Kelzy Young on Warrenton Road for failing to yield.

The younger sister provided a fake name at first, but once deputies realized that Kelzy had multiple active warrants — three in Stafford County and two in Fredericksburg city — the driver sped off with sister Sharlynia in the passenger seat.

Kelzy Young ran two red lights while traveling northbound on Warrenton Road before crashing into a crosswalk symbol near the intersection of Plantation Drive.

Deputies quickly arrested Kelzy while she was running toward Sebring Drive. Sharlynia made a dash for a nearby Taco Bell, but was also arrested shortly after her sister.

“Thinking outside the bun did not work as [Sharlynia’s] pink hair made her easily recognizable,” the sheriff’s office said.

Both are being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.