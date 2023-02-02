2 Stafford residents face multiple charges after fleeing traffic stop, car chase

A vehicle pursuit stemming from a traffic stop in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Friday afternoon ended in deputies using intentional vehicle contact to end the chase and arrest both the driver and passenger, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday at 2:30 p.m., a deputy stopped a black Chevy Monte Carlo at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Interstate 95, and found that the driver, 37-year-old Erin Brack of Stafford, had a suspended license, authorities said.

Another deputy responded to assist, and both deputies attempted to identify the “unrestrained” front seat passenger, later identified as 38-year-old Derek Primes of Stafford. The sheriff’s office said Primes provided false identification to deputies and was instructed to exit the vehicle.

He instead urged Brack to flee the traffic stop, and she complied, initiating a pursuit onto northbound I-95.

According to authorities, at the next exit, Brack proceeded onto Centreport Parkway, and as she turned onto southbound U.S. 1, pursuing deputies made intentional vehicle contact, causing the Chevy to spin out and stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brack showed signs of surrendering, but Primes then reached his foot across to the gas pedal in an attempt to flee again.

Another deputy arrived on the scene and initiated a second round of intentional vehicle contact, which brought the Chevy to a complete stop.

Brack was charged with driving suspended, eluding, obstruction of justice, and possession of a controlled substance, while Primes was charged for possession of a controlled substance, identity theft, false identification, obstruction of justice and abduction.

Deputies also found that Primes was wanted in Virginia Beach for a probation violation; in Chesapeake for domestic assault, credit card theft, destruction of property, and petit larceny; and in Stafford for a failure to appear and failure to comply with pretrial procedures.

Brack was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond, and Primes was held without bond, the sheriff’s office said. A dog also found in the suspect’s vehicle was unharmed and released to an acquaintance.