Stafford Co. deputies arrest man for DUI, allegedly staggering around Target while drunk

A man is facing several charges after allegedly driving drunk and staggering around a Target store while intoxicated, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, deputies said they responded to the Target on Stafford Market Place in Virginia on Jan. 26 after getting a call about an intoxicated man at the store.

When deputies got there, they found a 54-year-old man in front of his car with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, claiming he went to the store to buy more beer.

The sheriff’s office said that according to security video, the man had driven to the Target, then entered the store with a half empty bottle of Corona beer in-hand.

Deputies claim when they searched the man’s car they found multiple suspected controlled substances and other paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office also discovered that the suspect had an active warrant out of Newport News for violation of a court order. He was then arrested and taken into custody.

After the man had been transported, he urinated on the ground and began acting aggressive towards two deputies. As they attempted to deescalate the situation, he allegedly assaulted them. He eventually apologized to the deputies but continued making threats toward them.

The man is facing nine charges, including driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of assault on law enforcement and vandalism for the urination.

He was served on all nine charges, as well as his outstanding warrant. He is now being held in jail without bond.