Driver in crash that injured students on Stafford Co. school bus charged with reckless driving

A Virginia man has been arrested on a charge of reckless driving following a crash that flipped a Stafford County school bus and sent students to the hospital.

A Virginia man has been arrested on a charge of reckless driving following a crash that flipped a Stafford County school bus and sent students to the hospital.

Michael Kingham, 30, of Stafford, faces charges of reckless driving for a crash that happened on Dec. 16 on the 1300 block of Brooke Road.

A school bus carrying 12 students had just left Grafton Village Elementary in the afternoon when a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Kingham tried to overtake the bus traveling northbound across the double yellow lines.

Kingham struck the side of the bus, which overturned on the driver’s side into an embankment. He also struck a southbound Dodge Durango head on.

Two students and the drivers of both the Jetta and the Durango were taken to the hospital.

On Wednesday, police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cathedral Lane and Mine Road in Stafford. Deputies identified the driver as Kingham and he was arrested on the outstanding warrants and an additional warrant for inhaling drugs, a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Before his most recent arrest, Kingham was also arrested for public intoxication and inhaling drugs on Dec. 30. He was held in jail but released the next morning.

Kingham is currently being held without bail at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.