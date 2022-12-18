Stafford Co. students injured after crash caused school bus to flip on side

A school bus carrying 12 students in Stafford County, Virginia, flipped on its side after being hit by a car in a three-vehicle crash on Friday.

Two students and two adults were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Brooke Road when a blue Volkswagen sedan was traveling northbound on Brooke Road behind a school bus that had just left Grafton Village Elementary School, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Volkswagen crossed the double yellow lines and went into the oncoming lane, passing the school bus, a news release from the sheriff’s office said. It was then that it struck a southbound red Dodge SUV nearly head-on before clipping the front of the school bus, hitting an embankment and overturning, deputies said.

The crash sent the school bus into the embankment where it rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two students were transported to the hospital to be assessed for their injuries. The drivers of the Volkswagen and Dodge were also transported to the hospital for their injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, they said.

The accident is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office said that numerous witnesses were interviewed at the scene, but anyone with additional information is asked to contact the office at 540-658-4400.