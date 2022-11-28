Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Allegedly armed man shot, killed by sheriff’s deputies in Stafford Co.

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

November 28, 2022, 11:10 AM

Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a 36-year-old man in Stafford, Virginia, Sunday night.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that they responded to the area of Garrisonville Road and Ripley Road for a report of a suicidal man near the intersection Sunday just before 8 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the man had a gun, and that deputies tried to help him. Then, they tried to pull back and told the man to drop the gun, but he refused, the office said.

Deputies shot the man, then tried to give him first aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. They added that no deputies were hurt during the encounter.

The investigation is ongoing and the deputies were placed on administrative leave.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

