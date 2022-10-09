Wayward donkey rescued from road in Fredericksburg

Police in Stafford County, Virginia, say they rescued a donkey from the middle of a road after he had escaped his home in Fredericksburg.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a stray donkey walking in the 400 block of Brooke Road.

After some wrangling, the donkey was returned to its owner safely. It took two deputies to capture the animal and bring it home, police said.

The sheriff’s department detailed their encounter in a post on Facebook. WARNING: puns are abundant.

There were no details about how the donkey might have gotten away.