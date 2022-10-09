RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
Wayward donkey rescued from road in Fredericksburg

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 9, 2022, 4:08 PM

Police in Stafford County, Virginia, say they rescued a donkey from the middle of a road after he escaped his home in Fredericksburg.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a stray donkey walking in the 400 block of Brooke Road.

After some wrangling, the donkey was returned to its owner safely. It took two deputies to capture the animal and bring it home, police said.

The sheriff’s department detailed their encounter in a post on Facebook. WARNING: puns are abundant.

There were no details about how the donkey might have gotten away.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

