Flu suspected in hundreds of illnesses at Va. high school

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

October 24, 2022, 5:42 PM

It’s been another day of big absences from a local school system, and it looks like the flu is to blame.

Last week in Stafford County, Virginia, over 1,000 kids were out sick at Stafford High School. Then on Monday, that number was about 670.

In a statement, a county schools spokeswoman said the local Health Department has determined that a number of students tested positive for flu.

“Working with the Virginia Department of Health and the Rappahannock Area Health Department, we have identified that a number of students have tested positive for influenza,” said Sandra Osborn, a spokeswoman for Stafford County Public Schools, in a statement.

“We are also seeing a pattern of gastrointestinal symptoms, which may be due to the flu or may be a separate illness.”

The high school will remain open, and all after-school activities and sports practices will be allowed to resume Tuesday. But all athletic matches with other schools are canceled through Tuesday.

According to Osborn, the high school underwent a deep cleaning over the weekend.

“ A deep cleaning and disinfecting was performed last week, and we will continue to clean vigorously each day until attendance returns to normal,” she said.

“We have investigated the water fountains and meals service, and do not believe there is a connection between either of those services and these illnesses.”

Students will be given time to make up missed assignments.

Kyle Cooper

