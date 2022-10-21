1,000 students out of Stafford Co. school due to flu-like illness

About 1,000 students were absent at Stafford High School in Virginia on Friday because of flu-like, gastrointestinal symptoms, a school system spokeswoman said.

WTOP news partner NBC Washington first reported the absences.

As a result of the unidentified illness, all school activities and athletics have been canceled through Sunday.

A spokeswoman said the Stafford County Public Schools health services team “is working with the local health department to identify the root cause of the illness.”

NBC Washington reported that 2,100 students attend Stafford High School.

The school said it will reassess conditions on Monday and provide additional updates.