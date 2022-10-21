RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU weighs Ukraine support | Syrian bombing general is face of Russian war | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
1,000 students out of Stafford Co. school due to flu-like illness

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

October 21, 2022, 4:15 PM

About 1,000 students were absent at Stafford High School in Virginia on Friday due to flu-like, gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokeswoman with the school system said.

WTOP news partner NBC Washington first reported the absences.

As a result of the unidentified illness, all school activities and athletics have been canceled through Sunday.

A spokeswoman said the Stafford County Public Schools health services team “is working with the local health department to identify the root cause of the illness.”

NBC Washington reported that 2,100 students attend Stafford High School.

The school said it will reassess conditions on Monday and provide additional updates.

Scott Gelman

Scott Gelman is a digital editor and writer for WTOP. A South Florida native, Scott graduated from the University of Maryland in 2019. During his time in College Park, he worked for The Diamondback, the school’s student newspaper.

