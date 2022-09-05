LABOR DAY WEEKEND: What's open, closed on Labor Day? | What to do this weekend | Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel
Deputies: Two men robbed in Fredericksburg hotel. Their dates set them up.

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

September 5, 2022, 4:51 AM

Two men got a hotel room in Fredericksburg, Virginia, for women they met on Facebook and ended up getting robbed at knifepoint early Saturday. Deputies said their dates set them up.

In a news release, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the Super 8 at 557 Warrenton Road for reports of a robbery around 12:29 a.m.

According to an initial investigation, deputies say the two male victims had met two females on Facebook and arranged dates for the evening. At the dates’ request, the two victims also acquired the Super 8 room.

Deputies said, once the group had settled in the room, there was a knock at the door with someone on the other side announcing: “Room service.” At that point, three masked men, two of whom were brandishing knives, entered the room.

At that point, the two females rushed into the bathroom and locked themselves in, as the two male victims were robbed of their property, which included cellphones, a wallet, cash, credit cards, shoes and alcohol.

Once the suspects fled the scene, the two females immediately left, the release said.

Deputies located the suspects in a red Ford Fusion at a Mr. B’s convenience store only a few blocks away from the Super 8. Their involvement with the robbery was confirmed when a deputy activated an alert on one of the victim’s cellphones, which sounded in the suspect’s vehicle.

A later check of social media uncovered photos of the male suspects with the two females. It was also discovered that one of those females is a minor.

Deputies have identified the suspects as Milton Espinal Lanza, 19, Eder Gaona, 20, both of Fredericksburg and Orlando Duran Guevara, 23, of Spotsylvania. The three have been charged with robbery, breaking and entering and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They are being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Deputies say charges are pending for the two female suspects.

Approximate location where the robbery happened in Fredericksburg:

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

