Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop

On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia.

According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the smoothie she received at the Tropical Smoothie Café on South Gateway Drive, and threatened to beat the employee who had served it to her.

Lewis allegedly continued by screaming at other staff in the store, going behind the counter and shoving an employee before being pulled away by a companion, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Before leaving the store, Lewis “swiped” four smoothies from the counter across the floor and tossed 14 snickerdoodle cookies into the trash, the release said.

No employees were injured in the incident.

Deputies located and arrested Lewis in a parking lot nearby. She has been charged with assault and battery, as well as destruction of property and released on an unsecured bond.