5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95

A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing a five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be sent to the hospital.

A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized.

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya, 41, with driving under the influence, reckless driving, DUI maiming, felony child neglect and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

The crash took place on northbound I-95 near mile marker 134, close to Falmouth, Virginia, just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies said a fire crew had been responding to a crash scene when Rodriguez-Montoya’s car slammed into the rear of their truck. The children “were not properly restrained” at the time of the crash, per the deputies.

Authorities said all four of the passengers in Rodriguez-Montoya’s car were hospitalized with serious but nonlife threatening injures. The injured firefighter was sent to the hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Rodriguez-Montoya is being held without bond.