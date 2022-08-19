RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine | Russians pay tribute to nationalist killed by car bombing | UN nuclear agency asks to visit Ukraine plant
19-year-old mother killed in fatal Stafford, Va. shooting, police say

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 24, 2022, 1:58 AM

Stafford County police have charged a man with second degree murder after discovering a 19-year-old female, the mother of his child, shot dead Tuesday.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. along Crescent Valley Drive.

In a release, police said that Aliyah Henderson, 19, was discovered in a home with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Police said 21-year-old Trevon Vanzant was discovered in the home with his and Henderson’s one-year-old child and another family member. They were not injured.

An investigation led detectives to believe Vanzant shot Henderson “during a dispute” and arrested him.

Vanzant was also charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

