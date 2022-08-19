19-year-old mother killed in fatal Stafford, Va. shooting, police say

Stafford County police have charged a man with second degree murder after discovering a 19-year-old female, the mother of his child, shot dead Tuesday.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. along Crescent Valley Drive.

In a release, police said that Aliyah Henderson, 19, was discovered in a home with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Police said 21-year-old Trevon Vanzant was discovered in the home with his and Henderson’s one-year-old child and another family member. They were not injured.

An investigation led detectives to believe Vanzant shot Henderson “during a dispute” and arrested him.

Vanzant was also charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.