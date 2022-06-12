Stafford Co. police capture fugitive who dropped into church

A Spotsylvania man was apprehended by deputies in Fredericksburg, Virginia, after he literally dropped into a church during services on Saturday evening.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening, they received a tip that 52-year-old Troy Longwell, who had active warrants for his arrest in four different counties, was at a beauty salon at a strip mall on Warrenton Road near I-95 in Fredericksburg, a news release said.

Police said that, when they arrived, they surrounded the shopping center, and the salon owner allowed deputies into their beauty salon.

Once inside, officers observed a ceiling tile out of place and Longwell’s leg in the crawl space of the ceiling. Police said they ordered Longwell to come out, but his leg disappeared into the crawl space as he appeared to move toward the church, which was in the adjacent suite of the shopping mall.

Deputies ran next door and found Longwell, “shirtless and out of breath,” during the middle of a church service.

Police said Longwell had dropped into a room behind the church’s sanctuary and had walked into the service in progress, where deputies finally arrested him.

After further investigation, police said they found a suspected controlled substance in the entrance to the ceiling’s crawl space where Longwell had attempted to escape, according to the release.

Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg counties served seven active warrants for Longwell once he was in custody. In addition, police charged him with possession of a controlled substance and obstruction in Stafford County.

Police are holding Longwell without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Below is the area where the arrest happened: