Stafford County Fire welcomes new dog

Lincoln is the name of Stafford County’s newest fire dog, the department announced Monday, after Duchess, the department’s previous Arson K9, retired.

The 2-year-old yellow lab was part of the 54th class of the State Farm Arson Dog Program. The provider is responsible for training 17 dogs and their human partners for over 200 hours in Concord, New Hampshire.

“These crime fighting canines work alongside their human handler to locate potential evidence of arson at a fire scene,” the group said. “Their nose and drive to work are their superpowers, sniffing through debris and burned materials to locate the location of gas or fuel that may have been used to start the fire.”

State Farm says that the program has provided 100% of the funding for both training and acquiring canine teams in the U.S. and Canada over 29 years.

With the retirement of Arson K9 Duchess, we are thrilled to announce the newest member of our department, Arson K9 Lincoln, partnered with FM D. Pappas pic.twitter.com/z72Ixvnlc6 — Stafford County Fire & Rescue (@staffcofire) May 2, 2022

Lincoln is partnered with Deputy Fire Marshal Daniel Pappas.