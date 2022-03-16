Historic graffiti relocation OKed by Stafford Co., makes way for warehouses

Officials in a Virginia county have agreed to a developer’s plan to move parts of a historic rock formation marked with soldiers’ graffiti to a Civil War park to make way for warehouses.

The Free Lance-Star reports that the Stafford County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to let Peterson Companies relocate portions of the tall sandstone mass to the Stafford Civil War Park.

The vote also allows the developer to proceed with clearing the area for a 177-acre industrial campus with 1.8 million square feet of building space.

Etchings left by Union soldiers standing watch at the remote outpost nearly 160 years ago are visible on rock formations known as Buzzard’s Roost deep in the woods.

