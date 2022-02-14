NYC man accused of driving 118 mph on I-95 in Stafford Co.; charged with DUI

A New York City man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Sunday after allegedly driving 118 mph on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Karim Brown, 46, of the Bronx, was clocked around 6:40 p.m. driving recklessly northbound on I-95 at the 141-mile-marker. Authorities said Brown was switching lanes and cutting off other vehicles at 118 mph.

He slowed to somewhere between 60 and 70 mph when a deputy tried to pull him over, but didn’t stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eventually Brown was pulled over and called out of his car.

Authorities said he had alcohol on his breath and they found open booze containers in his vehicle. Brown was arrested after being given field sobriety tests.

He was charged with DUI, eluding, reckless driving and drinking while driving.