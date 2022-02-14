OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
NYC man accused of driving 118 mph on I-95 in Stafford Co.; charged with DUI

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 14, 2022, 10:36 AM

A New York City man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Sunday after allegedly going 118 mph on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Karim Brown, 46, of the Bronx, was clocked around 6:40 p.m. driving recklessly northbound on I-95 at the 141-mile-marker. Authorities said Brown was switching lanes and cutting off other vehicles at 118 mph.

He slowed to somewhere between 60 and 70 mph when a deputy tried to pull him over, but didn’t stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eventually Brown was pulled over and called out of his car.

Authorities said he had alcohol on his breath and they found open booze containers in his vehicle. Brown was arrested after being given field sobriety tests.

He was charged with DUI, eluding, reckless driving and drinking while driving.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

