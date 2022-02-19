OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Free skate world record shattered | Top photos
Md. man killed after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-95

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

February 19, 2022, 12:47 AM

A Maryland man died Thursday after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia.

According to Virginia State Police, Brian A. Brown, 39, of Windsor, Maryland, was riding in the sleeper cab of a 2011 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling northbound at around 1:20 p.m. when it struck debris from a previous crash at the 141 mile-marker.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman of Windsor Mill, Maryland, pulled the tractor-trailer over to the right shoulder and exited to check for damage. Brown also exited the vehicle.

Unaware that Brown had left the tractor-trailer, the driver tried to drive into the travel lanes and struck Brown. The driver immediately stopped the Freightliner.

Brown died on the way to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt in the incident. No charges have been filed against her, and the incident remains under investigation.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine said the incident was just one of “multiple crashes” Thursday that blocked all northbound lanes on I-95 for more than an hour.

