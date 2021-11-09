Amazon to build fulfillment center in Stafford Co.

Amazon will build a 630,000-square-foot facility on the Northern Virginia Gateway site to serve as one of the company’s East Coast hubs.

This article was written by WTOP's news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission.

Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday announced Amazon will launch a new cross-dock fulfillment center in Stafford County.

Amazon will build a 630,000-square-foot facility on the Northern Virginia Gateway site to serve as one of the company’s East Coast hubs. The new facility will be responsible for the beginning of a supply chain in which products from third-party vendors are sorted, repacked and distributed to other Amazon distribution centers.

Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and North Carolina for the project. The facility is expected to be operational in the second half of 2022 and will add 500 new jobs to Amazon’s existing workforce of more than 27,000 full- and part-time employees in the state.

“Virginia’s workers are making it possible for Amazon to continue growing in the commonwealth,” Northam said in a statement. “This new fulfillment center will create 500 well-paying jobs in Stafford County. We are proud that the commonwealth is a thriving hub for Amazon’s supply chain and the home to the most impressive workforce in the nation.”

Amazon first launched its Virginia fulfillment operations in 2006 in Sterling. The company has grown its operations network to include more than 20 fulfillment and sortation centers and delivery stations in Virginia.

Amazon selected Arlington for its second corporate headquarters in 2018, resulting in the creation of more than 25,000 jobs.

Amazon announced a robotics fulfillment center in Suffolk and a processing center (cross-dock) in Chesapeake in March 2020. In April 2021, the company announced another state-of-the-art robotics fulfillment center at Richmond Raceway in Henrico County. Amazon also launched a new delivery center in Stafford County in October.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Stafford County and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for the state.

Amazon is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.