Driver sought in violent Va. road rage incident

Authorities in Stafford County, Virginia, are looking for the driver who assaulted another man in a road rage incident Saturday night near I-95.

It began along southbound Interstate 95 around 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to the county’s sheriff’s office.

After both the suspect and the victim had cut each other off and brake checked each other as well, they pulled off I-95 at Warrenton Road and parked behind a sandwich shop near the intersection of Stafford Lakes Parkway in Fredericksburg.

“The suspect approached the victim and began pummeling him,” deputies said. That suspect also pulled a gun and even attempted to shoot the victim, but the gun misfired. The victim, they said, was then pistol-whipped.

The suspect fled after he failed to steal the victim’s keys.

The suspect is described as in his 20s, with a muscular build, a goatee and long, curly hair in a bun. His vehicle is described as a newer model grey Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-658-4400.