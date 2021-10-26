Coronavirus News: Variants affecting employers' plans | New international travel requirements | Spooky but COVID Safe | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Stafford County, VA News » Driver sought in violent…

Driver sought in violent Va. road rage incident

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

October 26, 2021, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Deputies in Stafford County, Virginia, are looking for the driver who they say assaulted another man in a road rage incident.

It began along southbound Interstate 95 around 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to the county’s sheriff’s office.

After both the suspect and the victim had cut each other off and brake checked each other as well, they pulled off I-95 at Warrenton Road and parked behind a sandwich shop near the intersection of Stafford Lakes Parkway in Fredericksburg.

“The suspect approached the victim and began pummeling him,” deputies said. That suspect also pulled a gun and even attempted to shoot the victim, but the gun misfired. The victim, they said, was then pistol-whipped.

The suspect fled after he failed to steal the victim’s keys.

The suspect is described as in his 20s, with a muscular build, a goatee and long, curly hair in a bun. His vehicle is described as a newer model grey Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-658-4400.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Are 2 associations’ questions to GSA about cloud efforts premature or discerning?

2 border agents - of 60 - are fired for offensive Facebook posts

Federal employees used 58% of special emergency paid leave fund for COVID-19

DoD's new R&D chief prioritizes moving prototypes to real-world applications

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up