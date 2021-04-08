32 years later, man to be sentenced for estranged wife’s Va. murder

A convicted murderer will be sentenced Thursday in a Stafford County courtroom, in the long-unsolved disappearance and death of his estranged wife. Marta Haydee Rodriguez was last seen in 1989.

A man who killed his 28-year-old estranged wife in 1989 and buried her remains in the median of Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, will be sentenced, Thursday morning.

Jose Angel Rodriguez-Cruz, 55, pleaded guilty in November to the reduced charge of second-degree murder, in the killing of Marta Haydee Rodriguez, who was last seen on May 26, 1989.

He had been arrested for assaulting his estranged wife a few months before she vanished. In 1989, a police officer in Arlington saw Rodriguez-Cruz dragging her down the street.

After his arrest, police found duct tape and rope in his car. According to Stafford County prosecutors, Rodriguez-Cruz told an officer, “If I can’t have her, no one else will.”

Her remains were found in 1991 along the highway in Stafford County, but weren’t identified until 2018, after a DNA analysis. Authorities also had been searching for the remains of another woman Rodriguez-Cruz was convicted of murdering.

In 2017, Rodriguez-Cruz pleaded guilty in D.C. for the 2009 death of girlfriend Pamela Butler, who was 47 when she was last seen outside of her Brightwood apartment in D.C.

As part of a plea arrangement with D.C. prosecutors, Rodriguez-Cruz was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, for second-degree murder in Butler’s death.

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, prosecutors are expected to present testimony from people who will describe how the disappearance and death of Marta Haydee Rodriguez affected them.

It’s unclear whether one of those providing victim impact statements will be Hansel Rodriguez, the son of Marta Haydee Rodriguez and Rodriguez-Cruz.

“From a young age, I kind of became aware of the evil of the world,” he told reporters over the phone, after the Stafford County plea deal was announced, in November.

Regarding the sentencing, Hansel Rodriguez, now 35, said: “I don’t want to try to do the judge’s job, but I do really think that there are people that can be redeemed, and change for the better, and be out in society and become productive and positive members of society. And I don’t think my father is one of them.”

The punishment for second-degree murder is between five and 40 years. Circuit Court Judge Michael Levy, who accepted the plea agreement, will likely pronounce the sentence from the bench.

Butler’s brother, Derrick, who was instrumental in raising public awareness of his sister’s murder, and its link to Marta Rodriguez, has said he wants Rodriguez-Cruz to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“No matter how old he gets — if he comes out at 80 years old, if he makes it that far — he’s still a violent criminal, and it’s not going to change,” Derrick Butler said in November.

