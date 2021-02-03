CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Spotsylvania man charged with defiling, concealing body found in woods

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

February 3, 2021, 6:47 AM

A Spotsylvania County, Virginia, man has been arrested and charged in the case of a dead body that was located in the woods earlier this week.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Brennan Thomas was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with defiling and concealing the body of 20-year-old Stafford resident Dylan Dakota Whetzel.

“The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Whetzel during this tragic time,” the department said in a release.

Deputies found Whetzel deceased in a wooded area near Pamunkey Road and Finney Road on Monday night. Law enforcement began a homicide investigation, which led to Thomas being identified as a person of interest. He was subsequently taken into custody based on evidence and witness accounts of the incident.

Thomas is charged with defilement of a dead human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

In a Tuesday news release, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said additional people may be charged in Whetzel’s death as the investigation continues.

