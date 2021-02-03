Spotsylvania man charged with defiling, concealing body found in woods

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Brennan Thomas was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with defiling and concealing the body of 20-year-old Stafford resident Dylan Dakota Whetzel.

A Spotsylvania County, Virginia, man has been arrested and charged in the case of a dead body that was located in the woods earlier this week.

“The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Whetzel during this tragic time,” the department said in a release.

Deputies found Whetzel deceased in a wooded area near Pamunkey Road and Finney Road on Monday night. Law enforcement began a homicide investigation, which led to Thomas being identified as a person of interest. He was subsequently taken into custody based on evidence and witness accounts of the incident.

Thomas is charged with defilement of a dead human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

In a Tuesday news release, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said additional people may be charged in Whetzel’s death as the investigation continues.