Tractor-trailer hauling pigs crashes on I-95 in Stafford Co.; driver charged with reckless driving

A tractor-trailer hauling pigs crashed into a jersey wall, jackknifed and caught fire across the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia.

The crash cleanup prompted hours of closures Friday on the northbound lanes; the wreck happened around 10:30 a.m., and lanes finally reopened just before 4 p.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer — identified as David L. Ressler, 58, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania — was not injured, and Virginia State Police said he was charged with reckless driving.

State police said Ressler was heading north on I-95 when he ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a jersey wall. The tractor-trailer jackknifed and then caught fire, blocking the lanes.

The tractor-trailer was carrying about 200 pigs before the crash, state police said. A veterinarian came to the scene to assess the situation. About 20 pigs did not survive, including six that the vet had to euthanize, state police said.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue tweeted that crews quickly extinguished the fire and contained a diesel fuel spill.

The Virginia Department of Transportation helped with the cleanup.

Remaining northbound drivers were stuck on I-95 until 2 p.m. when traffic was diverted onto the I-95 Express Lanes and Route 1.

State police said they’re still investigating the crash.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett and Dave Dildine contributed to this report.