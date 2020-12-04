CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Home » Stafford County, VA News » Tractor-trailer hauling pigs crashes…

Tractor-trailer hauling pigs crashes on I-95 in Stafford Co.; driver charged with reckless driving

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

December 4, 2020, 5:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A 2005 Peterbilt tractor-trailer jackknifed and caught fire on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Courtesy Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police said the tractor-trailer was carrying about 200 pigs before the crash.

Courtesy Virginia State Police
A veterinarian came to the scene to assess the situation. About 20 pigs did not survive, including six that the vet had to euthanize, state police said.

Courtesy Virginia State Police
The driver was charged with reckless driving.

Courtesy Virginia State Police
The jackknifed tractor-trailer. (Courtesy VDOT)

Courtesy VDOT
(1/5)

A tractor-trailer hauling pigs crashed into a jersey wall, jackknifed and caught fire across the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia.

The crash cleanup prompted hours of closures Friday on the northbound lanes; the wreck happened around 10:30 a.m., and lanes finally reopened just before 4 p.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer — identified as David L. Ressler, 58, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania — was not injured, and Virginia State Police said he was charged with reckless driving.

State police said Ressler was heading north on I-95 when he ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a jersey wall. The tractor-trailer jackknifed and then caught fire, blocking the lanes.

The tractor-trailer was carrying about 200 pigs before the crash, state police said. A veterinarian came to the scene to assess the situation. About 20 pigs did not survive, including six that the vet had to euthanize, state police said.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue tweeted that crews quickly extinguished the fire and contained a diesel fuel spill.

The Virginia Department of Transportation helped with the cleanup.

Remaining northbound drivers were stuck on I-95 until 2 p.m. when traffic was diverted onto the I-95 Express Lanes and Route 1.

State police said they’re still investigating the crash.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett and Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Survey: What telework policies will stay once the pandemic ends?

Watchdog faults VA chief over handling of sex assault report

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up