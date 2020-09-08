Pedestrian fatally struck in Stafford County

A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Stafford County early Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities are looking to ID the vehicle involved.

Virginia State Police said a man was walking in HOV/Express Lanes on Interstate 95 when he was struck around 4 a.m. at the 144 mile marker.

The vehicle that struck him did not stop at the scene and has not been identified, but could have damage on the passenger side or driver’s side, police said in a release.

The man’s identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

Police did not specify if the incident happened northbound or southbound. They also said they’re not sure how the man got onto the roadway, but he was wearing dark clothes.

Below is a map of the area where the hit-and-run happened.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Trooper A. Biffany at 540-891-4108 or email area05@vsp.virginia.gov.