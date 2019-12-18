Stafford supervisors vote to make county second amendment sanctuary

After hours of passionate demands from both sides of the gun debate, the Board of Supervisors in Stafford County voted Tuesday night to make the county a second amendment sanctuary.

The board voted 7-0 to approve the resolution.

The resolution declares that Stafford County residents have the right to ‘keep and bear

arms as guaranteed by Amendment II of the Constitution.”

“Probably holds little weight legally, however the statement from the people is the statement you should be listening to,” said one Stafford County resident as others urged local leaders to listen to voters.

“Giving up my guns is against my religion,” declared another resident and small business owner.

Hundreds of residents showed up and dozens spoke, as many stood outside to show their support. A small group of gun control advocates also came out.

Since Democratic victories in last month’s Virginia General Assembly election, a number of local governments in other parts of Virginia passed similar resolutions opposing new gun laws amid a significant push from gun ownership groups.

Culpeper, Spotsylvania and Prince William counties are among those that have declared themselves second amendment sanctuaries. Stafford County joins 93 other jurisdictions in the state to adopt such resolutions, reports Fredericksburg.com.

