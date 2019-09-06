Boy has severe leg injuries after being struck by car in Stafford

A 12-year-old boy has severe injuries to his leg after he was struck by a car Wednesday while he was on his bike, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officers in the Virginia county responded to the area of Paradise Court to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Belquis Rubenia Lemus De Rios, 31, struck the boy, according to the sheriff’s office. The boy was stationary on his bike at the end of a driveway during the time of the incident.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Lemus De Rios is charged with reckless driving, driving without a license and driving without insurance. She is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.
