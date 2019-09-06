Home » Stafford County, VA News » Boy has severe leg…

Boy has severe leg injuries after being struck by car in Stafford

Jennifer Ortiz

September 6, 2019, 8:34 AM

A 12-year-old boy has severe injuries to his leg after he was struck by a car Wednesday while he was on his bike, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers in the Virginia county responded to the area of Paradise Court to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Belquis Rubenia Lemus De Rios, 31, struck the boy, according to the sheriff’s office. The boy was stationary on his bike at the end of a driveway during the time of the incident.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Lemus De Rios is charged with reckless driving, driving without a license and driving without insurance. She is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Stafford County, VA News Virginia News
Belquis Rubenia Lemus De Rios bike hit by car

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up