Man dead, woman injured after both shot in head in Stafford Co.

A man was found dead and a woman severely injured in Stafford County, Virginia. Both had been shot in the head.

Stafford County Sherriff officials responded to a 911 call for an “unknown situation” on New Hope Church Road around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The caller told officers that they found two people upstairs, unconscious and covered in blood.

Police said the deceased was Michael Shane Nelson, 41, of Stafford County. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found unconscious but alive. Officers performed lifesaving measures and Stafford County Fire and Rescue transported her to a hospital.

She is currently receiving treatment for her injuries in the hospital.

